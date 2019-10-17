Schenectady bike shop will close after nearly 75 years

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Les Plaine is ready to retire.

Plaine and Son opened its doors in 1945 and now, almost 75 years later, the Schenectady bike and ski shop will closes its doors by the end of the year.

Les Plaine took the business over from his father and says he got his permission before making the decision to close up shop.

A part of the business will continue online. His custom bicycle business, New York Bicycle Co., is currently available on their website and on Amazon.

In this digital exclusive, Les Plaine shares the decision behind selling his Schenectady bike shop after nearly 75 years.