Schenectady bar has liquor license suspended

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schenectady beer garden has had its liquor license suspended after allegedly breaching coronavirus restrictions. Erie Boulevard based Wolff’s Biergarten has been cited for four different offences, according to a statement from the chain’s owner, Matt Baumgartner.

Baumgartner, says that he is not disputing the claims but he is surprised considering one of his “most trusted” bar tenders was working that night.

“To suspend our liquor license, implies we are running a bar that is flagrantly and constantly ignoring the rules. We are not. Bars were told there is a three strike rule. There is not. To close down a small business because of one bartender’s error on a singular night, feels unfair to me. My managers are doing a great job and I stand by them.” Matt Baumgartner

Owner, Wolff’s Biergarten

He also claims the bar was cited for:

Not asking all guests to order food

A group of more than 10 customers seated at a communal table

An employee not wearing a mask while on a break

Customers standing at the bar while consuming alcohol

Wolff’s had previously closed all four of its locations earlier this summer, due to COVID-19 related safety concerns. The bars re-opened in early August after a drop in the state’s infection rate.

