Schenectady ARC successfully providing therapy to individuals through telemedicine

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Some providers may be struggling to provide essential services like therapy and mental health to individuals in need throughout the state. A therapist at Schenectady ARC says its transition to telemedicine has been smooth and the process of providing therapy via telemedicine has been a positive experience for everyone involved.

Senior Speech-Language Pathologist, Laurel Skultety, says Schenectady ARC coordinated and started using telemedicine in a matter of four days. She also says the experience has been a positive one for all parties involved.

“Offering these remote therapy services has been a nice way to have some semblance of normalcy,” says Skultety. “We’re trying to make this the new normal for the time being.”

Skultety says the telemedicine visits have offered insight into how patients interact with their parents and caregivers that she would not have seen otherwise. She says it has allowed parents to see, perhaps for the first time, what their child does in therapy. “I have learned a lot from the way the parents are supporting their child…It’s been a nice way for us to learn from one another,” she says.

When things return back to normal, or as normal as they are going to get, Skultety says she and her colleagues will be ready. “We will work as a team to support the individuals in whatever is different. We’ll make sure it’s not a surprise. We’ll explain it so that people can be successful. That’s our goal is to have them be successful.”

LATEST STORIES: