ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady ARC is hosting its 4th annual food truck festival titled “Electric City Trucks, Taps, Corks, and Forks” on October 23 from noon to 4 p.m. The event will feature live music from county band Skeeter Creek.
The event will feature food and beverages from local vendors. There will also be a cornhole tournament and kid’s activities including laser tag, fall crafts and pumpkin bowling.
“Like so many others, our fundraising events were postponed last year,” said Schenectady ARC Executive Director, Kirk Lewis. “We all can’t wait to get out there to spend some time with the community, raise funds to support our mission, and have a safe, fun day.”
Schenectady ARC is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. All proceeds from the admissions will go to Schenectady ARC and the individuals they serve.
The festival will be at Via Port Rotterdam. Admission is $5 and free for children under 10. A separate registration fee will be charged for the cornhole event, and each activity in the Kids Zone will have an additional charge.
Participating food trucks and specialty vendors include:
- 1857 Spirits
- Back Barn Brewing
- The Beverage Cart, Bowled
- The Cookie House/Black Sheep Honey
- Curvy Girls
- Rays of Henna
- The Hungry Traveler
- The Mac Factor
- Nine Pin Cider
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Rivers Casino Food Truck
- Say Cheese 518
- SUNY Schenectady Mobile Food Service Classroom
- Upstate CBD.
You can find more information on the event’s Facebook page.
More from NEWS10:
- Schenectady ARC hosting annual food truck festival, country band Skeeter Creek performing
- New Yorkers still concerned about vaccine safety
- North Country Report: Hometown hockey and Olympic excellence
- Plow truck operator shortage likely this winter
- More tickets available for spooky tales in Schenectady’s Stockade District