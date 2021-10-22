Schenectady ARC hosting annual food truck festival, country band Skeeter Creek performing

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady ARC is hosting its 4th annual food truck festival titled “Electric City Trucks, Taps, Corks, and Forks” on October 23 from noon to 4 p.m. The event will feature live music from county band Skeeter Creek.

The event will feature food and beverages from local vendors. There will also be a cornhole tournament and kid’s activities including laser tag, fall crafts and pumpkin bowling.

“Like so many others, our fundraising events were postponed last year,” said Schenectady ARC Executive Director, Kirk Lewis. “We all can’t wait to get out there to spend some time with the community, raise funds to support our mission, and have a safe, fun day.”

Schenectady ARC is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. All proceeds from the admissions will go to Schenectady ARC and the individuals they serve.

The festival will be at Via Port Rotterdam. Admission is $5 and free for children under 10. A separate registration fee will be charged for the cornhole event, and each activity in the Kids Zone will have an additional charge.

Participating food trucks and specialty vendors include:

1857 Spirits

Back Barn Brewing

The Beverage Cart, Bowled

The Cookie House/Black Sheep Honey

Curvy Girls

Rays of Henna

The Hungry Traveler

The Mac Factor

Nine Pin Cider

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Rivers Casino Food Truck

Say Cheese 518

SUNY Schenectady Mobile Food Service Classroom

Upstate CBD.

You can find more information on the event’s Facebook page.