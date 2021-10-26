Schenectady approves $97.5 million budget with no property tax increase

News
Posted: / Updated:
COUNTY-SCHENECTADY_634x356

COUNTY-SCHENECTADY_634x356

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, October 25, the Schenectady City Council approved a $97.5 million budget with no increase in city property taxes. More than $225,000 in changes will be incorporated by council members since Mayor Gary McCarthy announced the spending plan earlier this month.

The council-led changes include:

  • Three neighborhood senior centers
  • Two nuisance inspector positions
  • McCarthy’s plan to restore 45 jobs that were cut from COVID
  • McCarthy’s plan to add 47 more jobs in 2022.

McCarthy’s proposal to add 45 jobs across is for various departments, including:

  • Police officers
  • Firefighters
  • Code enforcement
  • Clerical-support positions
  • Information technology posts

This new proposal should bring the city to 520 employees. Although, the mayor did acknowledge that it would be hard to fill all of those positions because of the nationwide struggle of hiring employees.

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19