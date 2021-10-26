Schenectady approves $97.5 million budget with no property tax increase

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, October 25, the Schenectady City Council approved a $97.5 million budget with no increase in city property taxes. More than $225,000 in changes will be incorporated by council members since Mayor Gary McCarthy announced the spending plan earlier this month.

The council-led changes include:

Three neighborhood senior centers

Two nuisance inspector positions

McCarthy’s plan to restore 45 jobs that were cut from COVID

McCarthy’s plan to add 47 more jobs in 2022.

McCarthy’s proposal to add 45 jobs across is for various departments, including:

Police officers

Firefighters

Code enforcement

Clerical-support positions

Information technology posts

This new proposal should bring the city to 520 employees. Although, the mayor did acknowledge that it would be hard to fill all of those positions because of the nationwide struggle of hiring employees.