Schenectady announces Halloween trick-or-treat hours

Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Schenectady announced Halloween trick-or-treat hours on Thursday.

The city is asking trick-or-treaters to conclude their door-to-door visits by 8 p.m. Residents are being advised to turn off their porch lights and stop handing out candy at this time.

The Schenectady Fire Department will be supplementing Halloween festivities by handing out candy, activity books and fire safety information at all four of its locations:

          Station #1 – 360 Veeder Avenue

          Station #2 – 1515 State Street

          Station #3 – Third Avenue

          Station #4 – Avenue A & Nott Street

