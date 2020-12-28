Schaghticoke man accused of strangling victim then barricading self in home with gun

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police said Monday that they have arrested Albert McDonald, 42, of Schaghticoke. Police say they were originally called to a home for a domestic dispute.

The victim allegedly was physically assaulted and then threatened with a gun. The victim was safely removed from the situation when police arrived.

McDonald then allegedly barricaded himself in the home, where police believed he had access to guns.

Troopers say attempts to communicate with McDonald were unsuccessful. He was taken into custody without incident after he attempted to escape the residence from a rear-window. Police say they found him in possession of a rifle with a high capacity magazine.

Charges:

Strangulation 2 nd degree (Felony)

degree (Felony) Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd degree (Felony)

degree (Felony) Unlawful Imprisonment 1 st degree (Felony)

degree (Felony) Assault 3 rd degree (Misdemeanor)

degree (Misdemeanor) Criminal Mischief 4 th degree (Misdemeanor)

degree (Misdemeanor) Menacing 2nd degree (Misdemeanor)

McDonald was arraigned in the town of Schaghticoke Court and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash $20,000 bond. The investigation into the incident is continuing.