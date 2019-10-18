SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department will be out and about on October 24th, for their “Scare-Nectady” Police Haunted Patrol event.

There are five different stops that officers will be located at to hand out coloring books, Halloween bags, and of course candy.

The event will take place in the evening and officers are asking parents to accompany their children for their safety, especially along roadways.

Officers will be spending 15 minutes at each stop.

Below is a list of the five locations officers will be stationed at throughout the evening:

1. Jerry Burrell Park Pavilion (Schenectady Street)-

Arriving at 5:00pm

2. Steinmetz Park Pavilion Entrance(Lenox Road)-

Arriving at 5:30pm

3. Steinmetz Homes (Emmons Street entrance, off Henry

Street)-Arriving at 6:00pm

4. The Boys and Girls Club, (Corner of Seventh Avenue and

Webster Street)-Arriving at 6:30pm

5. Fairview Park (Corner of Campbell Avenue and Sixth

Street)- Arriving at 7:00pm