Scare-nectady Haunted Patrol coming back this year

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police and Fire departments are bringing back the Scare-nectady Haunted Patrol this year. Halloween-decorated police cars and fire trucks will be making stops throughout Schenectady on Thursday, October 28 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
At each stop Police and Firefighters will give away candy, Halloween-themed coloring books, and high visibility bags with safety tips that can be used for trick-or-treating.
The Scare-nectady Haunted Patrol stops are:
- Fairview Park, Bellevue (Fairview Ave side) from 5:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
- Boys and Girls Club, Mont Pleasant, (Education Dr side) from 5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
- Jerry Burrell Park, Hamilton Hill (Schenectady St pavilion) from 6:00 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- Steinmetz Homes, (Corner of Henry St and Emmons St.) from 6:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
- Woodlawn Elementary School (Wells Ave side) from 7:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
- Steinmetz Park (Lenox Rd side) from 7:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.