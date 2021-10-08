Scam Alert: DMV warning New Yorkers of phishing scheme

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning New Yorkers about a text message phishing scam. The text messages ask to verify your driver’s license information and to validate your COVID-19 status.

DMV said anyone who received such a text message should delete it right away. Phishing texts are messages designed to get data and personal information in order to commit identity theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a device.

These are examples of fraudulent messages provided by the DMV:

To protect against phishing scams, the NYS Office of Information Technology Services recommends:

Exercise caution with all communications you receive, including those that appear to be from a trusted source

Keep an eye out for signs of phishing – poor spelling or grammar, the use of threats, the URL does not match that of the legitimate site

Don’t click on links embedded in an unsolicited message from an unverified source

Don’t send your personal information over text

Don’t post sensitive personal information online

More information on phishing scams can be found on the Office of Information Technology Services website.