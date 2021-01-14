Scam Alert: Beware of text from New York DOT

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation and the Department of Motor Vehicles warns New Yorkers to beware of fake text messages being sent to mobile phones. The state agencies say the image at the left is what some New Yorkers received recently from people running a phishing scam.

The text asks the recipient to update information for the state’s records for your driver’s license. The DOT and DMV say the text did not come from their agencies and is an attempt by someone to obtain your personal information.

State officials say never send personal information via text.

The state’s office of Information Technology Services has a list of suggestions when you get unsolicited texts:

DO exercise caution with all communications you receive, including those that appear to be from a trusted entity. Inspect the sender’s information to confirm the message was generated from a legitimate source.

DO keep an eye out for telltale signs of phishing – poor spelling or grammar, the use of threats, the URL does not match that of the legitimate site. If the message does not feel right, chances are it is not.

DON’T click on links embedded in an unsolicited message from an unverified source.

DON’T send your personal information via text. Legitimate businesses will not ask users to send sensitive personal information through text message.



DON’T post sensitive information online. The less information you post, the less data you make available to a cybercriminal for use in developing a potential attack or scam.