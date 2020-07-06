Say ‘Goodbye’ to plastic: Tops Markets stops offering plastic shopping bags

NEW YORK (WIVB)– Starting Monday, July 6, 2020, all Tops Markets locations in New York State will no longer offer plastic shopping bags at checkout.

The policy was originally supposed to start in March when the state’s plastic bag ban went into effect, but it was pushed back due to COVID-19.

You can buy reusable bags at Tops stores for as little as 99 cents, or purchase a Tops “Totes for Change” reusable bag.

Local Tops Markets locations include Hoosick Falls, Coxsackie, and Northville.

