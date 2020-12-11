Saxophone Santa back at Troy Victorian Stroll Season Saturday, Dec.12

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A favorite of the Annual Troy Victorian Stroll, Saxophone Santa, will be playing in downtown Troy Saturday, December 12 between noon and 3 p.m. Stores and restaurants are continuing to offer holiday specials.

The Holiday Market on River Street will be returning Friday, December 11 and December 18. On Saturday December 12 and December 19 in the afternoon, holiday music will be played in Monument Square.

“We encourage anyone out this weekend, whether driving through Troy or enjoying the Troy Farmers Market, to make a trip downtown and to shop and dine local for Stroll Season!” said President of the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Kate Manley.

This is the 38th Annual Troy Victorian Stroll which was lengthened throughout December to provide patrons with a chance to attend the event safely in light of COVID-19. In late November, Manley told NEWS10 it was important to recreate the feeling of the Victorian Stroll.

“We recognize that the Victorian Stroll is an integral part of many families’ holiday traditions in the Capital Region and beyond. The 2020 Stroll Season will place an emphasis on helping our local small businesses end a difficult year on a high note, and we look forward to returning to a more familiar Stroll in 2021,” she said.

Visitors to downtown Troy will also be able to vote in the business window decorating contest through December 28. This year’s theme for the window decorating contest is “Merry and Bright”, people can vote for their favorite window using a QR code.

Businesses participating in the window contest can be found on the Victorian Stroll’s website.