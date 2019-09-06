Saving on College Textbooks

(CNN/NEWS10)– College is now back in session, but as we know it comes at a price. It’s a pretty hefty one considering all of those textbooks you have to buy. Here are some ways to cut the cost without cutting your education.

Instead of Buying, Try Renting

There are a few positives when it comes to this option. Not only can you save money, but you also don’t have to worry about trying to sell that book back at the end of the semester. You might be able to save 70 to 90 percent of the cost of buying a new textbook. Click on these links to visit the renting pages for Chegg, CampusBooks, and Amazon.

Just like Clothes, Secondhand can be Cheaper

When searching for books in the campus bookstore, double-check the stacks to see if there is a used copy of the textbook. If you’d rather buy from another store, click these links to visit the used textbook pages for CampusBooks, Amazon, and Chegg.

Check Off-Campus Bookstores Still Associated with Your School

Speaking from personal experience, sometimes the bookstore on campus can be too much for the wallet, even if you’re buying used. During my undergrad studies, I was lucky enough to have the option of shopping at an off-campus bookstore that knew the campus’ course schedule for the fall. It was as easy as handing them my schedule. I told them I wanted used books, and they would do the best they could. By traveling five minutes away from campus, I had the opportunity to save anywhere between $10 and $20, sometimes more depending on the subject. I shopped at Kraftees Collegetown, which works with both SUNY Oswego and Cornell.

Going Digital Saves Your Back and Your Wallet

More of a tech person who likes everything in one device? Try E-textbooks. Places like Barnes & Noble offer this option. Buying an E-textbook could also save you some change in the end.

Want to Avoid the Shopping Cart? Head to the Library

Many professors will put a copy of the required textbook on the reserve list at your campus’ library. Sometimes they will add the supplemental resources as well. Check your professor’s syllabus for the retrieval information, and visit the library circulation desk for rules on using a reserved book or resource. Most of the time, campus libraries will only allow you to use reserved resources in the library for just a few hours. It’s a great resource if you can’t find the book for the price you want or you need to quickly refresh yourself before an exam. If you need to use the book outside of the library or you need it for a longer period of time, check out the library’s online databases and resources. They’re available through the library’s website, and usually, just require your student credentials. You may be able to find the full textbook online by searching the school’s full-text database.