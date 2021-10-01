Saugerties woman pleads guilty to murdering Cairo woman

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amber Akins, 40, of Saugerties pleaded guilty October 1 to the indictment charging her with murder in the second degree. Akins is accused of killing Crystal Borne in Cairo, N.Y. on May 14, 2021.

According to the Greene County District Attorney’s Office, Akins and her estranged husband, Christopher Akins, were in the process of reuniting as a family when she learned her husband was involved in a relationship with Borne.

Akins reportedly traveled to Borne’s residence in Cairo, knocked on the door and stabbed Borne with a large kitchen knife. A pathologist on the case said the knife caused a laceration of the left axillary artery and vein. Borne died almost immediately.

Akins is scheduled to be sentenced on December 17. The District Attorney’s Office said they expect Akins will be sentenced to 15 years to Life.

Akins previously entered a not guilty plea in May.