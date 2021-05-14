Saugerties woman accused of killing Cairo woman

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police have arrested Amber Akins, age 40, of Saugerties, for second-degree murder. They say Akins stabbed and killed Crystal Borne, age 39, of Cairo.

Police were called to Lake Mills Road at 1 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a stabbing. While on scene, they found Borne with a stab wound.

Life-saving measures were performed by emergency crews but she was pronounced dead by responding medical crews. Troopers believe Akins stabbed Borne after a short altercation.

Akins was arraigned at the town of Catskill Court and remanded to the Greene County Jail without bail.