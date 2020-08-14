Saugerties school district parents speak about remote learning this school year

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Saugerties Central School District Superintendent Kirk Reinhardt said the decision to start school with remote learning was an easy one. On September 8th, when school starts, it’s all about safety for the students and staff and feeling confident that all those things are going to mesh and happen in the best way possible, Superintendent Reinhardt said Friday.

For parents like Justine Gauckler, who has special needs teenagers at home, she is 100% behind the district’s decision and feels this will keep her kids safe and healthy.

Gauckler said she has enjoyed her teenagers being home but it can be hard since she works out of her house. The kids, she said, have there own workspaces set aside in their rooms for doing online work but she needs her own time to do her paintings.

The mother of three is hoping that the infection numbers around Saugerties stay low so it will be safe for her and other people’s children to return to a normal school day.

Other parents like Jennifer Kostner and her son Johnathon are behind the decision to start remotely but have concerns over the kids lack of social interactions with others.

Johnathon Kostner is starting his freshman year of high school and was looking forward to playing football for Saugerties High School. For now, there is no football but plans are circulating for a season in the spring.

