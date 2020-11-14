Saugerties police respond to serious car vs. train crash

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties police responded to a serious car vs. train crash with reported entrapment on Friday night.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. they responded to a report of a car vs. train crash on Route 212. Further investigation revealed Esther Lee, 35, of Montebello, N.Y. was driving west in a 2009 Honda CRV on Ulster Avenue when she reportedly failed to stop at a railroad crossing, crashing through the warning gate, running her car directly into a train that was traveling northbound. She was the only occupant in the car at the time of the crash.





Police say Lee’s vehicle hit train cars 45-50 which caused extensive damage to both her car and the crossing gate. She was reportedly treated on scene by paramedics from DIAZ and taken by ambulance to the WCMC Health Alliance Campus in Kingston, where she was later moved to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie for additional treatment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges against Lee are pending.