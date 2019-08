SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (News10) – Police in Saugerties are investigating a string of larcenies from unlocked vehicles.

According to police, the thefts happened from August 13 to August 17 between 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. Anyone with information that could help with this investigation is asked to contact the Saugerties Police Department at 845-246-9800.

Police are urging residents to lock their vehicles when unattende