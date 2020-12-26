Saugerties Police Department had Christmas dinner prepared by a local family

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10)–For the police officers and dispatchers of the Saugerties Police Department, Christmas at work means covering shifts for other officers and sometimes pulling a double. And when the public shows their support, it means a lot to these hard-working men and women.

“We usually get a lot of people who bring in food for us, cookies, cupcakes, which is awesome,” said Police Officer Matt Monaco. “But this type of feast is awesome.”

What feast was Officer Monaco talking about?

That would be the Christmas dinner brought to the stations by Sandy Reynolds. This isn’t the first time Reynolds has brought food to the officers. On Thanksgiving, she did the same thing.

In a Facebook post, Saugerties Police Chief Singara thanked Sand Reynolds and her family.

The Reynolds came early to set up for dinner in the roll call room at 9 a.m. and returned later with trays of fantastic smelling turkey and smoked pork loin. All the fixings were there, with mashed potatoes, corn pudding, and lots of gravy. Sandy Reynolds made sure there would be enough food for both the afternoon and overnight shifts and even supplied to go containers for officers going off shift.