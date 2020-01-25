Saugerties Police Department collects over 800 pounds of unwanted pharmaceuticals

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saugerties Police Department collected over 800 pounds of pharmaceutical drugs in ten months from their MedReturn Box.

The department collected the drugs between March 1 – December 31 of 2019. They report last year an 83 percent increase over 2018 during the same ten month period.

Saugerties Police say since the start of the MedReturn Box at their headquarters in 2013, they have managed to collect over 3,000 pounds in unwanted and expired pharmaceuticals from local residents.

Police applaud the tremendous effort by the community towards helping to ensure these unused and expired medications do not end up on the streets and in the wrong hands.

The department stresses the importance of proper disposal of these medications to help ensure the protection of both the environment and wildlife.