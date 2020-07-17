Saugerties Police arrest same man twice in one night resulting in 13th and 14th arrests since April 1

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties Police have arrested Robert Guarino, 38, of Saugerties on multiple charges following two incidents at the Anderson School for Autism, resulting in his 13th and 14th arrests since April 1, 2020.

Guarino was charged with Criminal Contempt of a Court Order in the 1st Degree (FELONY); Criminal Mischief In the 4th Degree (MISDEMEANOR – TWO COUNTS) ; Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree (FELONY) and Harassment in the 2nd Degree (VIOLATION)+.

Police say on Thursday just before 6 p.m., members of the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call at the Anderson School for Autism for a report of a man breaking windows. An investigation revealed that Guarino reportedly broke two windows at the facility which resulted in his 13th arrest since April 1.

Guarino was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court. During his arraignment, Guarino was reportedly issued an Order of Protection on behalf of the victims at the facility. He was then released on his own recognizance, scheduled to reappear in court at a later date.

Following his release, Guarino was reportedly turned over to the staff of the Anderson School for Autism and brought back to the residence.

However, a short time later, just before 10 p.m., Saugerties Police say they responded to the same location for a report that Guarino was breaking more windows. Police once again investigated and found that Guarino has reportedly punched a staff member in the face, broke the staff member’s Apple Watch, broke an additional two windows, and violated the issued order of protection.

Following Guarino’s second arrest of the evening, he was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail on $5,000 Bail $10,000 Bond.

