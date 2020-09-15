SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10)–On April 22, 2020, Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call for a one-car crash involving a utility pole, on State Route 9W. Officers found a 2000 Honda Accord on arrival that had impacted with a utility pole on the east shoulder of the road.

22-year-old Daniel Kellogg had to be removed from the vehicle and was then airlifted to Albany Medical Center. The passenger, 29-year-old David M Mattison of Kingston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fatal one car vehicle accident of Route 9W in Saugerties on April 22, 2020

After an investigation by Saugerties Police, they found that Kellogg was operating the 2000 Honda under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs. On Monday, September 14, Saugerties Police Detectives, with the assistance of officers from the Town of Ulster Police Department, arrested Kellogg on the Felony Charge of Vehicular Manslaughter 2nd Degree.

Earlier in the day, Saugerties Police Detectives received information Kellogg had allegedly purchased a one-way bus ticket to Arizona on Tuesday, September 15. From there, Kellogg was expected to be picked up by a family member who was to take him to California, police say.

LATEST STORIES