Police arrest hotel worker for allegedly stealing wedding gift

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties Police arrested Kory Rogers, 31, of Saugerties for allegedly stealing wedding gifts while working at a hotel.

Police received a complaint of a theft at the Diamond Mills Hotel on July 19. The complaint reported multiple wedding cards belonging to the bride were missing from a box left unattended in the venue’s lobby three days earlier.

Saugerties Police say their investigation confirmed an employee, Kory Rogers, 31, of Saugerties, removed the cards from the gift box and hid them in his sweatshirt. He was an employee of the hotel working the event.

Police arrested and processed Rogers on Sunday. They charged him with fourth-degree grand larceny, and he is due back to the Village of Saugerties Justice Court on August 30. The most common application for fourth-degree grand larceny is a theft of property worth over $1,000, distinguishing it from petit larceny.