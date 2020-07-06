Saugerties man charged in Molotov cocktail attack on Brooklyn police

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Federal prosecutors say they’ve arrested a man from Saugerties in connection to a Brooklyn incident where a Molotov cocktail thrown into a New York City police van set it on fire.

Timothy Amerman, 29, of Saugerties is the third person arrested in this matter. He works as a painter, and authorities say that in May, Amerman gave another protestor projectiles to throw at police.

Police say they arrested that protestor, Samantha Shader of Catskill, for throwing the Molotov into the vehicle, which had four officers inside.

Prosecutors say they found Amerman’s fingerprints on a note about the projectiles that they found in Shader’s car.

In May, Shader and her sister, Darian, were charged with attempted murder, attempted arson, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice.

Authorities say Shader has admitted to throwing the device but maintains that she did not make it herself. They say the image below shows Shader throwing the explosive at the vehicle.

(Department of Justice)

Amerman’s charges are civil disorder and conspiracy to commit civil disorder. If convicted, Amerman faces up to 10 years in prison. He appeared in federal court in Albany for an initial appearance and a bail hearing on Saturday, but his case will be prosecuted in Brooklyn Federal Court.

LATEST STORIES