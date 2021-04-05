Saugerties man arrested for reportedly robbing Speedy Mart with replica gun

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties police arrested Alberto Rodriquez, 53, of Saugerties Sunday night after he allegedly robbed the Speedy Mart located at 317 Main Street. He was later found and taken into custody without incident.

Police say they received a complaint from the Speedy Mart at 10:30 p.m. that they had been robbed by a man armed with a gun. An officer in the area at the time of the robbery saw the man, identified as Rodriquez, and quickly took him into custody.

The store clerk told police that a Hispanic man had entered the store and appeared to be intoxicated while trying to buy two cans of beer. The clerk then refused to sell Rodriquez the beer because he was intoxicated which is when Rodriquez reportedly reached into his backpack and pulled out a gun.

The clerk told police Rodriquez then pointed the gun at him saying he was going to give him the beer, before running out of the store with the two cans of beer. Police later found the weapon on Rodriquez’s person in a holster which turned out to be a replica of a 9mm pistol.

Charges:

Robbery in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Menacing in the 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree (Misdemeanor)

Rodriquez was processed at SPD Headquarters and arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court. He was then remanded to Ulster County jail without bail.