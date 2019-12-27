Saugerties man arrested for DUI on Christmas Day

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One man has been arrested after he reportedly crashed his car down an embankment while driving intoxicated.

Saugerties Police arrested 28-year-old Timothy A. Amerman of Saugerties after responding to a report of a car that had gone down an embankment on Houtman Road and rolled onto its side. Police say the crash happened around 9:00 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Once on scene, officers found Amerman who reportedly told them he was unaware of why he had gone off the road. He was subsequently arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with a BAC of .20 percent, Failure to Use Designated Lane, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, after he was reportedly found in possession of a vaping device containing concentrated THC.

Police say Amerman suffered no injuries as a result of the crash.

He was taken to Saugerties Police Headquarters for processing and later released to a third party with an appearance ticket to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court scheduled for January to answer his charges.