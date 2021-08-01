Saugerties man arrested following alleged assault

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties police Saturday morning arrested James Marrott, 30, of Saugerties following a reported dispute on Clermont Street.

Police say Marrott used his car to strike the victim, causing the victim to sustain serious injuries. Marrott then reportedly fled the scene before Saugerties Police Department officers found him a short time later, taking him into custody.

At the time of his arrest Marrott was found in possession of Brass Knuckles, according to police.

Marrott has been charged with the following: