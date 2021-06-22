Saugerties man arrested for alleged 2020 assault

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties police arrested Kory Taylor, 21, of Saugerties after he allegedly assaulted someone back in May of 2020.

Police say on May 11, just before midnight, Saugerties police responded to a 911 call reporting an assault that had allegedly taken place on Washington Avenue in the Village of Saugerties where a man told police he was suddenly jumped.

The victim reportedly told police he was knocked unconscious during the assault and suffered facial injuries. A police investigation led to the identity of the assailant, and a warrant was issued on June 21, 2021 for Taylor. Police charged him with Assault in the 3rd Degree

Taylor was reportedly already serving time in the Ulster County Jail at the time of his arraignment in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court, and was subsequently remanded back to jail.