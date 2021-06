Father’s Day featured a blowout as Saugerties defeated Glens Falls 19-2 in Sunday’s PGCBL game.

This game was never close as Saugerties was up 10-0 during the middle of the 7th inning. Glens Falls was able to avoid the shutout by scoring 2 late runs, but it wasn’t nearly enough as Saugerties won the game by a whopping 17 runs.

PGCBL stands for Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. It’s a summer league for college baseball players and to participate all players must have NCAA eligibility.