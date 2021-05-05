Police: Saugerties woman gave fake name during traffic stop

GLASCO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saugerties Police Department arrested Shana Shaw, 26, of Saugerties after she allegedly intentionally misidentified herself, claiming to be someone else she knew, during a traffic stop.

Police say on October 2, 2020 Shaw was pulled over after passing three cars over a double yellow line, one of them being a marked police car, while driving on State Route 32 in Glasco. When she was stopped, she did not have any formal I.D. and gave the officer her alleged name and date of birth. The officer issued a summons to Shaw based on the information that was provided.

On April 20, 2021, the Saugerties Police Department reportedly received a complaint from a driver saying she had been ticketed by Saugerties Police back on October 2, 2020, however police say the driver insisted she was never stopped by the police on that date.

After reviewing body cam footage from the traffic stop, police say the other driver was clearly exonerated from being the same person the officer had given the traffic summons to back on October 2.

According to police, the woman did however recognize the person in the footage as Shaw, who she claimed to personally know. Based on the investigation, Shaw was found to have had a suspended license since 2017.

Police charged Shaw with the following:

Criminal Impersonation in the 2nd degree

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 2nd Degree.

Following the investigation, police issued a warrant for Shaw’s arrest which was carried out by officers on May 5. Shaw was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court ordered to reappear at a later date to answer her charges.