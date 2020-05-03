Saturday structure fire in Hudson draws aid from several local crews

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several area fire crews were on the scene in the city of Hudson on Saturday evening and afternoon, battling a structure fire on Allen Street. The Hudson Fire Department had help from crews from Claverack, Stottville, Germantown, and Athens, as well as Columbia County Sheriffs, state troopers, and the American Red Cross.

Catskill Fire Company posted images from the scene on Facebook on Saturday.

The City of Hudson Fire Department first received report of the heavy black smoke at 4:10 p.m. Catskill Fire sent an engine and tower to the two-alarm structure fire.

Tim Hutchings, Hudson’s Fire Commissioner, said there was heavy damage to the second and third floors, as well as in the attic. It took crews twenty to thirty minutes to extinguish the flames.

Hudson’s Fire Chief, Anthony DeMarco Jr. stayed on the scene to investigate the cause of fire on Saturday night. The City of Hudson Fire Department posted additional photos and video on Facebook Sunday morning.

LATEST STORIES