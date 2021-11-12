Saturday lane closures on Northway

by: Richard Roman

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising drivers of rolling lane closures on the Northway (I-87) southbound between Exit 15 and Exit 16. Some lanes will be closed from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 13 for maintenance work, weather permitting.  

DOT reminds drivers to obey flaggers’ directions and slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

