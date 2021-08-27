Saturday lane closures Northway Exits 15-16 & West I90 Exits 6A-6

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, August 28, from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m., the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers to expect rolling lane closures northbound on Interstate 87, Exits 15 & 16 in northern Saratoga County for maintenance repairs.

Additionally, there will be one westbound lane that will be closed on I-90 over Erie Boulevard between Exits 6A & 6 beginning Friday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m., through Monday morning, Aug. 30, 5 a.m., for pavement work.

Drivers should watch for a single left lane closure on Saturday in both directions on I-787 near Exit 4A from 5:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., for guide rail repairs.

NYSDOT urges drivers to drive responsibly and slow down in work zones. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org.