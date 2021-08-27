Saturday lane closures Northway Exits 15-16 & West I90 Exits 6A-6

News

by: Rich Roman

Posted: / Updated:
Traffic-Alert-generic

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, August 28, from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m., the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers to expect rolling lane closures northbound on Interstate 87, Exits 15 & 16 in northern Saratoga County for maintenance repairs.

Additionally, there will be one westbound lane that will be closed on I-90 over Erie Boulevard between Exits 6A & 6 beginning Friday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m., through Monday morning, Aug. 30, 5 a.m., for pavement work. 

Drivers should watch for a single left lane closure on Saturday in both directions on I-787 near Exit 4A from 5:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., for guide rail repairs.

NYSDOT urges drivers to drive responsibly and slow down in work zones. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
TRANSITION OF POWER_WEB

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire