Saturday lane closures, between Northway Exit 15-16

by: Richard Roman

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising motorists of lane closures on southbound I-87 between Exit 15 and Exit 16. Some lanes will be closed from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m., on October 9, for maintenance work, weather permitting.

DOT reminds drivers to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones, displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones, said DOT.

