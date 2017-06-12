Saratoga’s all-time greatest horse racing fan

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Born down the street from the Saratoga Racecourse, Louisa Foye, also known as “Weezie,” would wake up at the crack of dawn to watch the horses work out.

“Easy to fall in love and I fell hard and fast at young age,” Foye said. “I was little, five or six. I thought those horses were mine. They were in my backyard. I didn’t know any better.”

The youngest of six and by several years, she felt she was also supposed to march to the beat of her own drum.

“I was the mistake by the lake. They had the first ones like five steps and then I came along after that they slept in separate bedrooms haha,” Foye said.

Her folks both worked fulltime jobs: dad a minister, mom a librarian at Skidmore. So while “Weezie” was always on her own, her parents knew she wasn’t getting into trouble.

“Never gave me a hard time for going over there where somebody a little more conservative would’ve gone, ‘oh my god. My daughter’s in the house of sin,” Foye said.

Longtime friends Joy King and Rhea Demory have also watched “Weezie’s” love for thoroughbred racing evolve.

“I don’t know that there’s anyone in Saratoga that’s more passionate about the sport, and knows more about the sport, and actually has physical ties to Saratoga Racetrack as ‘Weezie’ does,” said King.

“I kid her that she tells me her schedule and I’m like, ‘ok Marylou like Marylou Whitney. She’s amazing. She’s very passionate,” Demory said.

About all things horse racing including where she watches the races.

“I am a railbird. Mind you, I’m at the finish line and i throw elbows to get my spot on the finish line,” Foye said.

From her special spot, she’s witnessed historic moments like onion beating secretariat in the 1973 Whitney Handicap.

“To see Onion, Hobo Farms, Onion beats (Secretariat) oh you know things like that. Of course you don’t forget,” Foye said.

Rachel Alexandra’s win in the 2009 Woodward Stakes also is memorable.

“I had to look back. It had to be 10 deep pressing me against that metal fence. You literally could feel the rafters rise. It was just amazing that old wooden house,” Foye said.

She can’t imagine a day in her life moving forward without horse racing.

“No! Oh God! I can’t imagine it. I always found a way, from when I was little till now and I always will. I could be penniless and i would still be in 7th heaven going to the track.”