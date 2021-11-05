Saratoga Springs woman arrested after investigation into petition signatures

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
arrest police lights generic

arrest police lights generic

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, New York State Police arrested Samantha Guerra, 36, of Saratoga Springs, after an investigation into the validity of petition signatures. Police said Guerra is accused of misrepresenting signatures on two independent nominating petitions presented to the Saratoga County Board of Elections.

According to police, an investigation found that Guerra allegedly signed two of the petitions attesting to having witnessed each individual signature. Further investigation determined that a number of the signatures on the petitions had not been witnessed by Guerra.

Guerra has been charged with two counts of misconduct in relation to petitions, which is a misdemeanor. Guerra turned herself in at the Saratoga Police Department. She was issued an appearance ticket for Saratoga City Court on November 11.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19