Saratoga Vaccination Rates Climbing

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the CDC over 160,000 Saratoga County residents have been given at least one vaccine shot. As of Monday, August 2, 214 Saratoga County residents have tested positive for COVID in the past week with only 63 of them being fully vaccinated.

The State has not issued a mask mandate at this time and Governor Cuomo said, “encouraged businesses to switch to vaccine-only admission.” The CDC is also recommending people to wear masks indoors in areas they’ve determined are at substantial risk.

Saratoga County Public Health is hosting vaccination clinics from August 4 to August 6. These clinics will take place at 6012 County Farm Road, in Ballston Spa, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p .m. to 3:30 p.m.