Saratoga surrender site, one of the most significant historical sites in the United States

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)—History was made 242 years ago at this memorial plaza, that was dedicated today. A British army surrendered for the first time ever. British General John Burgoyne surrendered his sword and his army to American General Horatio Gates.

This was a turning point in the revolutionary war and caused the British to change how they were fighting against the Americans.

The Saratoga surrender site is located 1 mile south of Schuylerville. It took over a decade of community effort to purchase and develop the land as a memorial. The memorial will become part of the Saratoga National Historic Park.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play