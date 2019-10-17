Saratoga surrender site, one of the most significant historical sites in the United States

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)—History was made 242 years ago at this memorial plaza, that was dedicated today. A British army surrendered for the first time ever. British General John Burgoyne surrendered his sword and his army to American General Horatio Gates.

This was a turning point in the revolutionary war and caused the British to change how they were fighting against the Americans.

The Saratoga surrender site is located 1 mile south of Schuylerville. It took over a decade of community effort to purchase and develop the land as a memorial. The memorial will become part of the Saratoga National Historic Park.