Saratoga Springs woman facing burglary and assault charges

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Saratoga Springs woman is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly illegally entering a residence, assaulting the occupant and damaging property. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says Melissa M. Knight, 48, was also subject to a full stay away order the victim had in effect at the time of the offences.

The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Knight has been charged with the following:

  • Aggravated criminal contempt
  • First degree burglary
  • Third degree assault
  • Fourth degree criminal mischief

The 48-year-old was arraigned in the Stillwater Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail. She is scheduled to appear in the Saratoga Town Court at a later date.

