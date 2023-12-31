SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Saratoga Springs welcomed people to celebrate the start of 2024 with their three-day New Year’s Fest. It’s been called New York’s biggest New Year’s party north of Times Square by the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce.

More than 3,000 people were expected to participate in the festivities. Local businesses became involved with a mix of free and paid events.

“It’s a great place to be and we love to foster the community. It’s a very symbiotic relationship that way so it’s really great,” said Community Engagement Director of Death Wish Coffee, Eric Donovan.

Family-friendly entertainment was offered inside and outside of the Saratoga Springs City Center. The event was secured by the Saratoga Springs Police Department, State Police, and other agencies.

“We’ve been planning for this event for the last few months. We have increased our staffing around the clock for this event. We have increased our impaired driving enforcement,” stated Saratoga Springs Chief of Police, Tyler McIntosh.

Before the fireworks went off a little after 6 p.m., the band Tops of Trees made it their mission to wow the crowd.

“It’s such a community that supports the arts. Being able to play for this kind of important venue. People around here and people traveling all over the place. It’s an honor, truly,” explained Trumpet Player/Horn Section Leader of Tops of Trees, Alex Miller.

Partygoers shared some of their resolutions with NEWS10’s Anthony Krolikowski. “Come out to New York more often,” said Maddi Pirri from Texas.

“I’m going to try and run 1,000 miles in one year. Last year, I did my first marathon so I’m going to try and push it up a little bit more,” said Professor at Fulton-Montgomery Community College, Mark Swain.

As the clock prepared to strike midnight in Saratoga Springs, Chief McIntosh reminded everyone to celebrate responsibly. “We do ask everyone comes out and has a good time in Saratoga Springs. But, have a good plan to get home safely before you come out and we wish everyone a happy and healthy new year.”