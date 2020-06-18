Breaking News
Saratoga Springs to offer summer camp

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
Saratoga County

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Registration is open for the Saratoga Springs summer recreation program for residents. Registration for non-residents will start Monday, June 22.

Saratoga Springs had canceled its summer program at the beginning of May but with the Capital Region now in Phase Three of reopening will offer a modified in-house program without field trips. The full-day camp for ages 5-12, will run July 13-August 14 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The camp says they will be adhering to social distancing and other health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the state.

Residents must provide two documents for proof of residency and will need to set up an account through the program’s website. Proof of residency can be emailed to RecReservations@saratoga-springs.org, mailed to 15 Vanderbilt Avenue, Saratoga Springs, or faxed to 518-584-1748.

Residents must get verification before registering a child for the program. An email will be sent to residents when documents are accepted. A resident discount will be applied after proof of residency has been accepted.

Acceptable documents for proof of residency

  • Drivers license
  • Saratoga Springs City or School tax bill
  • Home utility bills (National Grid, cable, phone)
  • Rental or lease agreement with the signature of the owner/landlord and the tenant/resident
  • Deed or title to residential real property
  • Mortgage bill
  • Medical documents
  • Employee documents
  • Saratoga Springs City School District documents

Camp fees are $175/week for residents and $240/week for non-residents. The camp will take place at the Saratoga Springs Rec Center, 15 Vanderbilt Avenue, Saratoga Springs. For more information visit the summer recreation website or email recreservations@saratoga-springs.org.

