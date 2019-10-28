Saratoga Springs to host school safety forum

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Parents for Safer schools is hosting a school safety forum Monday night with guest speaker Max Schachter, the father of one of the 17 people tragically murdered during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. at the Saratoga Hilton in Saratoga Springs.

Schachter partners with school safety teams, local law enforcement and experts to improve school safety protocols.

“This event presents an opportunity for our community to learn from the mistakes made at Parkland and prevent a similar tragedy in Saratoga,” said Kara Rosettie, founder of Saratoga Parents for Safer Schools. “Max’s story is a powerful one. We believe our Community will be moved and inspired by his mission.”

The event is free and open to the community. Registration is mandatory as seats are limited.

To register for the event you can go to https://www.spfss.com/events/