SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Saratoga Springs will be distributing COVID-19 at-home test kits to residents on Saturday, February 26, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. or until supplies run out. kits will be another drive-through distribution at Geyser Road Elementary.

In addition, officials said distribution of COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits will be available to residents out of the Recreation Center on Vanderbilt Avenue. Arrangements have also been made to distribute test kits at both Fire Stations located at Lake Avenue and West Avenue, all during normal business hours.

Due to an increase in supplies, residents will also be provided up to 4 tests kits per person. Residents are asked to provide proof of residency at the time of pick up. Any additional questions may be directed to the accounts department at (518) 584-3550, extension 2543.