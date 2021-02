SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Springs Police Department are searching for a missing 16-year-old. Zachary Rose is described as white, 5’10” tall and weighing 170 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Police believe Rose is still in the Saratoga Springs area.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the teenager, they are asked to contact Saratoga Springs Police Department on 518-584-1800.