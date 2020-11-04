Saratoga Springs staple, Ravenous, to close at the end of November

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The sweet and savory Saratoga Springs treat Ravenous will reportedly be serving their final crepes and pommes frites at the end of November.

The restaurant, located at 21 Phila Street, announced they will be closing their doors after 21 years of providing a unique dining experience to the Saratoga Community. The owner, David Zuka make the announcement Monday that the creperie will be closing on November 30.

“It is with heavy heart that I’ve made this decision to close Ravenous and move on to my next chapter,” said Zuka. “I am indebted to this community, moreover, to the outstanding efforts of the staff who have helped me build upon the reputation of Ravenous since I purchased it in 2014. It certainly has been an enjoyable ride!”

Ravenous was made an instant favorite in the community since it arrived in 1999. David Zuka reportedly co-purchased the restaurant in 2014 and became the sole owner in 2018.

“Maintaining the restaurant in the midst of the 2020 pandemic has resulted in a restructuring of the business model to accommodate a new volume of take-out offerings – mission accomplished. Despite this regained stability, and the many pinnacles for the business over the years, I’ve decided to cease restaurant operations for personal and family reasons. Although a difficult decision, I’ve always preached and supported my staff in putting themselves and their families first, and now I’m following my own advice,“ said Zuka.

“In closing, I humbly thank our loyal customers for the opportunity to serve them and express my creativity in coming up with new fillings and menu items to tantalize and satisfy their taste buds,” said Zuka. “For some reason, they kept coming back. We’ve had a loyal following and I am grateful for their continued patronage throughout our history. My hope is that Ravenous provided them with a dining experience that left an impression that will be fondly remembered in the years to come.”

Ravenous has reportedly been Saratoga’s only crepe restaurant, celebrating 21 years of business in October 2020. They will remain open through the end of November for lunch and dinner on Tuesday’s through Fridays, as well as for brunch and dinner on weekends.

Due to limited seating capacity, the restaurant says reservations are recommended. For additional information visit their website. For business inquiries, contact David at info@ravenouscrepes.com.

