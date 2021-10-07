Saratoga Springs, Skidmore College to upgrade ice rinks

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs and Skidmore College are partnering up to upgrade the city-owned ice rinks. Skidmore has been authorized to build a new hockey locker facility at the Weibel Ice Rink.

Saratoga Springs will receive over $600,000 from the college for license fees and improvements to the rink complex. The improvements include the installation of a new traffic light at the rink entrance, upgrades for both the Weibel and Vernon rink lobbies, and other projects.

“This is a great opportunity for the City and Skidmore to work together and improve the City’s recreation facilities,” said Commissioner of Public Works Anthony Scirocco. “We’ve been working toward this for awhile, and knowing that the Skidmore College hockey teams will continue to use our City rink as their home ice solidifies how Skidmore and the City of Saratoga Springs are dedicated to working together for the good of both our community and their students.”

Skidmore was granted a license for 3,124 feet of land adjacent to the Weibel Rink, for a period of 10 years, to construct new locker room facilities. The college can construct the new locker room at their own expense and will maintain the area and cover the cost of all utilities during the term of the agreement.