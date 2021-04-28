Saratoga Springs School Board approves $134.6M budget for 2021-22

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Saratoga Springs School Board approved a proposed 2.25% tax levy along with a $134.6 million budget for 2021-2022. The proposed budget was approved by the board on April 20.

The 2021-2022 budget has an increased $2.2 million in spending. The district said 52.1% of which will go toward instruction expenses, in its budget presentation.

The district will also see an additional $1.24 million in state funding.

Proposition Two up for voters’ approval is for a bus bond that would provide funding for 11 passenger buses and one district service vehicle at a cost of $1.16 million. After $487,230 in transportation aid, the remaining $677,770 would be split over five years.

School budget votes will be held across the state on May 18. Residents can vote for the Saratoga Springs School budget at the Caroline Street, Division Street, Lake Avenue, Geyser Road, Dorothy Nolan, and Greenfield elementary schools from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Residents can find out their polling location on the district’s website.

Residents can request an absentee ballot by filling out an application. The application can be downloaded or obtained by calling the district clerk’s office at (518) 583-4703. Applications are also available for pick up from the district office: MacFadden Administration Building at 3 Blue Streak Blvd. on the high school campus.

Absentee applications must be received by the district clerk on or before Tuesday, May 11. Completed forms should be sent to Brenda Roberts, Saratoga Springs City Schools, 3 Blue Streak Blvd., Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 12866.