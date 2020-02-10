Saratoga Springs Police warn of phone scam

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police in Saratoga Springs are warning residents of an ongoing phone scam where the caller identifies themselves as a police officer. Officers say the caller is going as far as caller ID spoofing and having the number display as the Saratoga Springs Police.

Often the scammer will look to have you “pay” by gift cards to remedy the situation. Gift cards are not a method used by Saratoga Police to take bail on a warrant or pay outstanding tickets and fines.

If you think you may be getting a scam phone call, call the Saratoga Springs Police yourself to confirm they are indeed making to phone call.

