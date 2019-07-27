Saratoga Springs Police respond to large fight at Kaydeross Ave.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At 7:30 A.M. Saratoga Springs Police responded to multiple calls for a large fight in front of 58 Kaydeross Ave.

Police say they were met with an individual who claimed he was at a party where a fight broke out and a gun was pointed at him. Officers continued to the residence and found an unknown number of people had returned to the residence, but would not acknowledge police presence.

Police say they secured the perimeter and found a live and spent .22cal rifle round in the driveway. Saratoga Springs Police made multiple attempts to get the occupants out of the residence. According to Police, information began to surface that more than 10 people could be in the house.

Additional officers were sent from the New York State Police and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s department. The SCSO Tactical team was also dispatched in the event forced entry was required.

After over two hours the SSPD Officers were Officers were able to get seven people to exit the home voluntarily. The tactical team then made entry to the residence where four more subjects were removed, as well as a .22cal rifle.

By 12:30 all law enforcement had cleared the residence and Kaydeross Ave. West has been reopened.